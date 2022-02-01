BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea rejected

Sindhudurg Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea. Rane will be facing arrest after his bail application was rejected. Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane will appeal to the district court against the decision of the sessions court.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's pre-arrest bail application hearing was completed yesterday (Monday). This morning, Nitesh Rane's personal assistant Rakesh Parab has been remanded in police custody for 4 days. Parab has been remanded in police custody till February 4.

Nitesh Rane had appeared in Sindhudurg District Court after the Supreme Court rejected his pre-arrest bail application. The Supreme Court on Thursday granted 10 days protection from arrest to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane and directed him to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged in Sindhudurg district last month.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane is embroiled in controversy over the attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the election campaign of Sindhudurg District Bank. On December 18, 2021, Santosh Parab was attacked in Kankavali. Parab is close to District Bank Chairman Satish Sawant and is a former Sarpanch of Karanje village. He was stabbed by two men in an Innova car. Parab was injured in the attack.