BJP MLA Prasad Lad Receives Death Threat, One Detained from Pune

Mumbai: A non-cognizable case has been registered at Sion police station against a man who allegedly abused and threatened to kill BJP MLA Prasad Lad over the phone. Based on technical evidence, the accused has been arrested from Pimpri and further investigation is underway.

Prasad Lad was at the BJP's public relations office in Sion Circle around evening when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller abused them and threatened to kill them. Vijay Pagare has lodged a police complaint on his behalf. The Pune connection came to light when the police verified the technical aspects. The team has detained one person and started further investigation.

