BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Faces Legal Action: Booked for Assault on Policeman in Pune

On Friday, BJP MLA Sunil Kamble, a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra, India, reportedly assaulted NCP leader Jitendra Satav and a police officer during the inauguration of a third-party ward at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Video of this went incident went vrial on social media. The MLA has been charged with IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from doing their job) at Bundgarden police station in Pune.

Details of the Incident:

The video shows Kambale pushing and slapping Jitendra Suresh Satav, president of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) medical cell, during a ward inspection. Later, as the program concluded and Pawar was leaving, Kambale was seen slapping a police officer on duty. Reports suggest Satav had pushed Kambale twice earlier when the MLA allegedly tried to interfere with the inspection.

#UPDATE | A case has been registered against BJP MLA Sunil Kamble for slapping Police personnel on duty. The MLA has been booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at Bundgarden police station of Pune Police. https://t.co/LDKSYzxtSg — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Present at the event were NCP's Regional Chief Rupali Chakankar, Ajit Pawar Group's Sunil Tatkare, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP MLA Sunil Kamble.