BJP MLAs from Maharashtra arrive in Bhopal to visit assembly seats in poll-bound state

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, BJP MLAs from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have arrived in Bhopal as part of the ruling party’s programme wherein every legislator will be allotted one assembly seat each that they are supposed to visit to take stock of the ground situation, party leaders said.

A training session for these BJP legislators from the four states began in Bhopal on Saturday, a day before they start visiting their allotted assembly seats in the state, where polls will be held by the end of the year.

The BJP’s central leadership has decided that the party’s legislators from Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will visit different assembly constituencies (in MP) over the next days starting Sunday,” Madhya Pradesh Minister for Medical Education and BJP leader Vishvas Sarang told reporters.

The visiting legislators will take part in different programmes in their respective assembly segments allotted to them and work with a resolve for the party’s victory in the assembly polls, he said. As part of the programme, they will interact with the party’s local functionaries and voters, sources said.