BJP Mumbai delegation to meet Union Home Secretary in connection with assault on Kirit Somaiya

A BJP Mumbai delegation consisting of Kirit Somaiya, Mihir Kotecha, Sunil Rane and others will meet Union Home Secretary in New Delhi today, 25th April, in connection with the assault on Kirit Somaiya.

We're going to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding terror-like situation created in Maharashtra by State government. Fake FIR was registered against me, Shiv Sena workers are still giving threats. We'll give a detailed report & demand a special team for inquiry, said BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The Home Secretary has given 15 minutes to the BJP delegation. A BJP delegation led by Kirit Somaiya has arrived in Delhi. It will be important to see whether the delegation will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Union Home Secretary's visit.

Ahead of the Union Home Secretary's visit, Kirit Somaiya, while responding to media representatives, slammed the Thackeray government. "A high-level BJP delegation is going to meet the Union Home Secretary. The manner in which Chief Minister Thackeray has started using the police as a mafia. Opposition leaders in Maharashtra are being attacked on the premises of police stations."

Kirit Somaiya has alleged that the attack on him in the premises of Khar police station was sponsored by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I told the police I was going to be attacked. However, they took responsibility and promised to get me out safely. But as soon as I came out of the gate, 70 to 80 Shiv Sena goons attacked my car. The Thackeray government is trying to do what happened with Mansukh Hiren. They have tried to kill me three times so far, alleged Somaiya.