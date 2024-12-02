BJP Names Vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman as Central Observers for Maharashtra CM Selection

Even after the grand alliance won the majority in the assembly elections, the tension over the formation of the government in the state has not been resolved yet. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are saying that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the state will be held on December 5. Earlier, the BJP has started moving to select the party's legislative group leader. The BJP has appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as observers for the meeting to be held to select the legislative group leader.

On the one hand, while there are reports that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is unhappy and is hesitant to participate in the new government, the BJP has taken a step forward in the formation of the new government. A meeting will be held in Mumbai on December 4 to select the BJP's legislative party group leader. Also, an invitation for this meeting has been sent to the newly elected BJP MLAs. Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani have been appointed as observers for this meeting. Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani are likely to arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in the recent assembly elections, BJP had done its best ever performance by winning 132 seats. Also, after the victory, BJP had become the largest party in the grand alliance and had also staked claim to the Chief Minister's post. It is also being revealed that Devendra Fadnavis' name is in the lead for the Chief Minister's post from BJP, in such a situation, now there is curiosity about whose name will be confirmed in the meeting to be held on the 4th in the presence of BJP's central party observers.