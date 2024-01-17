"BJP Offered Me and Praniti to Join the Party.." Sushilkumar Shinde's Big Claim

Solapur: "Despite losing two times, Praniti and I were offered to join the BJP. But Congress is in our blood", said senior Congress officer Sushilkumar Shinde while talking to the press.

In an event, Shinde commented, "I was defeated twice, and yet Praniti and I were offered to join the BJP. I spent my childhood, and youth here. Now I'm 83. How can I go to someone else's house? It's not possible. Even Praniti won't switch affiliations. These things happen in Politics. Pandit Nehru has said something remarkable about defeat, "children need to be supported while learning how to walk. When they start walking by themselves, sometimes they fall, get back, fall again, and then get up, never to fall again." Shinde has expressed confidence to find luck in winning again.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also commented on Shinde's remarks. He expressed confidence that neither Shinde nor Praniti will leave Congress. "BJP's confidence seems to be dwindling. The party has no confidence in administrative work. They don't trust their leaders in Maharashtra and thus try to poach leaders from other parties. They took Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar and are now eyeing Congress. But now since BJP's defeat is clear, no one seems to be interested in joining the party. There is no dissatisfaction in Congress. One can get upset if they don't get any post. But people rise because of parties without anyone taking the center stage" said Chavan.