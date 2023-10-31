BJP office burned in Hingoli amidst Maratha reservation protests

In a new development within the Maratha reservation movement, leader Manoj Jarange Patil has made a noteworthy statement, urging MLAs, MPs, and former ministers not to resign from their positions. He emphasized that their presence and active participation in Mumbai are vital to push for the long-sought Maratha community reservation. While some MLAs and MPs have already resigned, Jarange's plea is seen as an alternative strategy within the ongoing agitation.

Addressing reporters on the seventh day of the second phase of his fast at Antarwali Sarati, Jarange clarified, "We didn't ask anyone to resign. It should be considered that there will be no loss to the society while resigning as an MLA and MP. All MLAs, MPs, and former ministers should stay in Mumbai and not leave the government's chase till they get a reservation.

Jarange's comments come in the wake of several Maratha MLAs and MPs resigning from their positions, with many reportedly preparing to follow suit. His appeal seeks to retain political representation within the government to exert pressure for the Maratha community's reservation cause.