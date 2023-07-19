BJP only remembered NDA after 26 opposition parties came together to form I.N.D.I.A: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only remembered the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when 26 opposition parties came together to form the coalition INDIA.

Speaking to reporters, he revealed that Mumbai would host the next gathering of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the group formed to oppose the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

He asserted that INDIA will defeat dictatorship in the country. You have now remembered NDA only after we 26 (opposition) parties came together in Patna and Bengaluru as INDIA for the country. It is only after meetings that your lotus (BJP’s party symbol) started blooming, Raut said.

He added that INDIA will decide who the next prime minister will be. Leaders of 38 parties, part of the NDA, met in Delhi on Tuesday. In a meeting of 26 opposition parties, which included the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a proposal was adopted unanimously to name their coalition as INDIA.