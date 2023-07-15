BJP organizes free chicken distribution program in Mumbai on 'Gatari Amavasya'

With just two days remaining until the start of the Shravan month, there is a noticeable surge in people's interest in consuming meat. In accordance with this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organized a free chicken distribution program in Mumbai on the occasion of Gatari Amavasya. The poster released by the BJP has gained significant popularity on various social media platforms.

On Saturday evening, the BJP will distribute free chickens to the citizens at Prabhadevi Naka in Mumbai. The organizers, Baban Todankar and Chetan Devlekar from the Mumbai BJP office have prominently featured photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the event posters. A large crowd is expected to gather at the event to receive their complimentary chickens.

