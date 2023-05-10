BJP Pune chief requests tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' film in Maharashtra

Jagdish Mulik, the president of BJP Pune city, has voiced support for granting tax exemption to director Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra. Mulik emphasizes the significance of addressing the portrayed realities and raising public awareness.

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding the film, Jagdish Mulik has made a request to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In a letter addressed to them, Mulik emphasized the central theme of 'The Kerala Story'.

Amidst the controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story', the film's trailer initially claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, the makers later revised the number to three women. States governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, openly supported the movie by granting it tax exemptions. On the other hand, states led by the opposition argue that the film intends to provoke hostility within society.

Jagdish Mulik emphasized the importance of drawing attention to this issue and increasing public awareness. He urged the Maharashtra government to grant tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story', enabling more people to watch it and encouraging them to confront the harsh realities depicted in the film.

Mulik highlighted the sensitive nature of the film's subject matter, emphasizing its aim to raise awareness about the disappearance and recruitment of young girls. He stated that making the film tax-free would allow for wider access and promote greater understanding among viewers. However, Mulik also stressed the importance of the film's central message and the necessity of its dissemination to increase awareness and encourage discussions around the issue.