BJP Rebel Gopal Shetty Withdraws Nomination: Senior Leader Affirms There Party Leadership is Strong and United (Watch Video)

BJP MP Gopal Shetty addressed concerns regarding his decision to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate. Shetty emphasized that there was "never any misunderstanding" within the party. "There was a discussion on a particular issue, and I believe we have reached the right point," he said. Shetty further noted that there is no need to elaborate on the specifics of the discussions, reinforcing the unity and significance of the party's leadership. "The party leaders are very significant, and the party itself is large," Shetty added, highlighting the importance of maintaining solidarity within the BJP as it approaches crucial electoral battles. His comments come amid speculation about potential rifts within the party. The former MP's remarks aim to quell any rumors of discord and reiterate the strength of the BJP's leadership structure.

The two-time MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat filed his nomination as as independent after the BJP denied him ticket from Borivali. The party has fielded Mumbai unit general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay from the seat replacing sitting MLA Sunil Rane. This decision sparked protests by local BJP workers demanding a representative from the area. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Vinod Tawde among several other BJP leaders reached Shetty’s house earlier today. Goyal said Shetty’s decision of not contesting the election is a sign of his loyalty towards the party. “It is only in BJP where workers serve the party by giving their body, mind and money" – PM @NarendraModi ji. This mantra has been proved by Bhai@iGopalShetty ji today. His decision of not contesting the election is a sign of his loyalty towards the party, his awareness towards public interest and the unity of the Mahayuti. I thank him for this," he said.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.Shetty, a veteran of the Mumbai north region, had earlier said that that a local should get the BJP ticket from Borivali. Shetty, who won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister. Shetty was MLA from Borivali in 2004 and 2009. He was also corporator from the area for several years.



