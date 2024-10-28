BJP Releases Third List of 25 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2024 03:30 PM2024-10-28T15:30:07+5:302024-10-28T15:31:17+5:30
Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its third list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The list includes candidates for key constituencies such as Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, and Latur City.
BJP releases the third list of candidates for upcoming #MaharashtraElection2024pic.twitter.com/POctinifAq— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024
Here is the full list of candidates:
- Murtijapur (SC) – Harish Marotirao Pimple
- Karanja – Sai Prakash Dahake
- Teosa – Rajesh Shriram Wankhade
- Morshi – Umesh (Chandu) Ataramaji Yawalkar
- Arvi – Sumit Kishor Wankhede
- Katol – Charansing Babulalji Thakur
- Savner – Dr. Ashish Raovji Deshmukh
- Nagpur Central – Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke
- Nagpur West – Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale
- Nagpur North (SC) – Dr. Milind Pandurang Mane
- Sakoli – Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar
- Chandrapur (SC) – Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar
- Arni (ST) – Raju Narayan Todsam
- Umarkhed (SC) – Kishan Maruti Wankhede
- Deglur (SC) – Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar
- Dahanu (ST) – Vinod Suresh Medha
- Vasai – Sneha Premnath Dube
- Borivali – Sanjay Upadhyay
- Versova – (Dr.) Bharati Hemant Lavekar
- Ghatkopar East – Parag Kishorchandra Shah
- Ashti – Suresh Ramchandra Dhas
- Latur City – (Dr.) Archana Shailesh Patil Chakurkar
- Malshiras (SC) – Ram Vitthal Sathe
- Karad North – Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade
- Palus-Kadegaon – Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh
The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, October 29. Voting will take place on Nov. 20 and counting scheduled for November 23.
In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena claimed 63, and the Congress 42.Open in app