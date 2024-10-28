BJP Releases Third List of 25 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its third list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The list includes candidates for key constituencies such as Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, and Latur City.

Here is the full list of candidates:

  1. Murtijapur (SC) – Harish Marotirao Pimple
  2. Karanja – Sai Prakash Dahake
  3. Teosa – Rajesh Shriram Wankhade
  4. Morshi – Umesh (Chandu) Ataramaji Yawalkar
  5. Arvi – Sumit Kishor Wankhede
  6. Katol – Charansing Babulalji Thakur
  7. Savner – Dr. Ashish Raovji Deshmukh
  8. Nagpur Central – Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke
  9. Nagpur West – Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale
  10. Nagpur North (SC) – Dr. Milind Pandurang Mane
  11. Sakoli – Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar
  12. Chandrapur (SC) – Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar
  13. Arni (ST) – Raju Narayan Todsam
  14. Umarkhed (SC) – Kishan Maruti Wankhede
  15. Deglur (SC) – Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar
  16. Dahanu (ST) – Vinod Suresh Medha
  17. Vasai – Sneha Premnath Dube
  18. Borivali – Sanjay Upadhyay
  19. Versova – (Dr.) Bharati Hemant Lavekar
  20. Ghatkopar East – Parag Kishorchandra Shah
  21. Ashti – Suresh Ramchandra Dhas
  22. Latur City – (Dr.) Archana Shailesh Patil Chakurkar
  23. Malshiras (SC) – Ram Vitthal Sathe
  24. Karad North – Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade
  25. Palus-Kadegaon – Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh

 

The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, October 29. Voting will take place on Nov. 20 and counting scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena claimed 63, and the Congress 42.

