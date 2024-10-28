BJP Releases Third List of 25 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its third list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The list includes candidates for key constituencies such as Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, and Latur City.

BJP releases the third list of candidates for upcoming #MaharashtraElection2024pic.twitter.com/POctinifAq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Here is the full list of candidates:

Murtijapur (SC) – Harish Marotirao Pimple Karanja – Sai Prakash Dahake Teosa – Rajesh Shriram Wankhade Morshi – Umesh (Chandu) Ataramaji Yawalkar Arvi – Sumit Kishor Wankhede Katol – Charansing Babulalji Thakur Savner – Dr. Ashish Raovji Deshmukh Nagpur Central – Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke Nagpur West – Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale Nagpur North (SC) – Dr. Milind Pandurang Mane Sakoli – Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar Chandrapur (SC) – Kishor Gajananrao Jorgewar Arni (ST) – Raju Narayan Todsam Umarkhed (SC) – Kishan Maruti Wankhede Deglur (SC) – Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar Dahanu (ST) – Vinod Suresh Medha Vasai – Sneha Premnath Dube Borivali – Sanjay Upadhyay Versova – (Dr.) Bharati Hemant Lavekar Ghatkopar East – Parag Kishorchandra Shah Ashti – Suresh Ramchandra Dhas Latur City – (Dr.) Archana Shailesh Patil Chakurkar Malshiras (SC) – Ram Vitthal Sathe Karad North – Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade Palus-Kadegaon – Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh

The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, October 29. Voting will take place on Nov. 20 and counting scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena claimed 63, and the Congress 42.