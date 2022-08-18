BJP takes a dig at Shiv Sena by entering Aaditya Thackeray’s home turf in Worli for Dahi Handi

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its ‘dahi-handi’ celebrations at the Jambori Maidan in Worli on Friday, which is a Sena stronghold and also the Assembly constituency of the Yuva Sena chief, Aaditya Thackeray.Driven out of Jambori Maidan this year, now the Sena plans to hold its revelries at Worli Naka - with an undeclared competition on who will make it a bigger affair - likely to be witnessed on Friday.Former Nationalist Congress Party leader Sachin Ahir, who joined the Shiv Sena in 2019, used to regularly organise the dahi-handi at Jambori Maidan, which was ranked among the biggest events during the festival in Mumbai.

Aditya Thackeray said Worli has suddenly become the beloved of the BJP and they are welcome to organise their celebrations, but the people of the constituency know `the traitors` and will teach them a lesson soon.The occasion of the birth of Krishna, famously known as Krishna Janamashtami, will be celebrated on Thursday (August 18), and people have already begun the preparations for this auspicious festival.This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on both August 18 and 19.Krishna Janmashtami is also referred to as Utlotsavam and Gopal Kala.

