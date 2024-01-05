BJP Targets Ayodhya Temple: Each MLA to Take 5,000 Pilgrims, MPs 20,000

Nagpur: Ram Temple's inauguration taking place on the 22nd of January is one the most awaited and significant events to take place in the new year. To capitalize on Ram Mandir's inauguration, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued directives to its MLAs and MPs. Each MLA will be tasked with organizing pilgrimages for 5,000 constituents. They have also been told to prepare necessary lists for the same.

The meeting that took place between Party officials during the winter session of Nagpur Vidhan Sabha discussed this initiative in detail. Each MLA has been directed to make a list of at least 5 thousand constituents which will be taken to Ayodhya in stages.

The party will take care of travel, accommodation and actual visit to the temple and a few party officials will be stationed at the temple for several months to oversee the campaign. Sources also tell us that this initiative will be conducted nationwide.

Additionally, dedicated trains dubbed "Ramlalla Darshan Special" will be planned for the travel. The lists of travelers will enable the MLAs to make necessary arrangements for train reservations.

Meanwhile, MPs have been given a target of 20,000 devotees for darshan. Those places without any BJP MLA/MP will rely on the party's regional heads to carry out the initiative.

BJP's "Target Ayodhya" leverages the Ram Mandir issue for potential political gain. Successful implementation could benefit the party in upcoming polls.