BJP will be told ‘chale jao’ at INDIA meet in Mumbai, says Nana Patole

The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc would give a call of "BJP chale jao" in its crucial Mumbai meeting this week - stepping up the campaign to take on the ruling NDA led by PM Narendra Modi.The two-day meeting on August 31 and September 1 - to be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz - would also unveil the official logo of I.N.D.I.A. Over 80 leaders of different political parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said Mahatma Gandhi had given the slogan chale jao' to the British from Mumbai, and the Modi government, too, would be told chale jao' at the INDIA meeting in the city. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan Patole said that the upcoming meeting is important and that some parties in the NDA could also switch over to the INDIA side. This meeting will see the presence of six chief ministers, including Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, presidents of various parties, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi."The INDIA alliance has many capable candidates for the post of prime minister, while BJP itself has no other candidate for this post. People are fed up with Narendra Modi, his popularity is rapidly declining. The leaders of the alliance will decide on who will be the prime ministerial candidate but, as a Congress worker, we feel that Rahul should become the prime minister," Patole said.