"BJP's politics over Ram temple poses a danger to Hindu Dharma": Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said that the way BJP is doing “politics” over the Ram temple poses a danger to the Hindu religion.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Patole emphasized that the grand Ram temple's construction in Ayodhya has been made possible through the contributions of the people of India.

“If the BJP is doing politics in the name of God then it is committing a big sin. I myself have contributed to the construction of the temple out of my faith. Even, we want a grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Rajiv ji (ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi) himself had performed the ‘shilanyas’ there,” he said. However, the way BJP is doing politics over this issue poses a danger to “Hindu dharma”, he said.

While the temple’s inauguration in January should be celebrated like a festival, the BJP is behaving as if the temple belongs to them, said Patole, responding to a query about Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath’s reported remark that the saffron party was treating the temple as its private property.

Regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to increase caste quotas from the existing 50 percent to 65 percent, Patole commended the move, asserting that it is an appropriate step, especially given the increasing proportion of impoverished individuals in the country.

However, Patole accused the BJP-led central government of opposing the caste census, alleging that they are attempting to undermine the reservation system. He emphasized that despite the importance of such a step, the central government is unlikely to approve it.

The Congress leader did not spare the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, characterizing it as anti-farmer. He pointed out that despite a drought-like situation, the government has failed to declare drought in the state and is also neglecting to purchase produce from farmers.