BJP's Pravin Darekar Critiques Manoj Jarange Aggressive Stance Against Mahayuti

Following the implementation of the code of conduct, Manoj Jarange Patil has taken a more aggressive stance, openly targeting the Mahayuti and the BJP. Jarange is directly confronting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, prompting a response from Pravin Darekar, a senior BJP leader. Darekar remarked, "Jarange seems lost in all his protests. Unfortunately, we believed the welfare of the Maratha community would be the top priority through these movements. Instead of focusing on Maratha reservations and their issues, they are continuously shouting and complaining about Devendra Fadnavis from morning till evening, which is unfortunate."

Darekar further questioned Jarange’s motives, stating, "From the beginning, it seems like they have been acting as if they are taking orders from someone. Nonetheless, I want to tell them that the Maratha community will listen to you if you advocate for their reservation and welfare. What you are saying now, whose language is it?"

He also challenged Jarange's approach, saying, "Maharashtra is not so naïve that it cannot see through your strategy of targeting BJP candidates. If you truly have the courage, then run for election yourself. Nominate candidates, gain power, and lead. Or gather a significant number of MLAs and compel the government to address the issues in the legislature."

In his critique of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Darekar asserted, "Someone is using you. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is cooking its own meal while using you as a pawn, and you are falling prey to this manipulation. The youth have realized that you are harming the Maratha community, and they do not support this."

He concluded with a call for Jarange to rise above politics: "Remove the political garb you are wearing. The day you take a stand against the divide-and-rule strategy, and if you assist Sharad Pawar and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, that day the illusions of the Maratha community, especially the youth, will be shattered."