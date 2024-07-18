BJP's Ram Kadam Lauds Devendra Fadnavis, Criticizes Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray on Maratha Reservation

The topic of Maratha reservation has been on the rise for the past few months. Manoj Jarange Patal reached Mumbai with lakhs of protesters. But they were stopped at the gate of Mumbai by the Chief Minister and sent back announcing reservation. After this, the issue of reservation in the Lok Sabha was hit by the ruling party. Now again this agitation has started gaining edge and the state government has started struggling for damage control. BJP leader Ram Kadam has criticized Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray over reservation.

Maratha community has been demanding reservation for 50 years. During this time, many Marathas became Chief Ministers. Sharad Pawar became Chief Minister thrice. None of them ever remembered the Maratha community. Devendra Fadnavis, a Brahmin by birth, did the first job of giving reservation and maintaining the reservation given to the Maratha community in court. What is their crime? If anyone is to blame, it is Uddhav Thackeray. Ram Kadam alleged that his duty could not be sustained in the court due to void.

Also Read: Former Maha Minister Babanrao Lonikar Accuses Sharad Pawar of Deceiving Maratha Community on Issue of Reservation

If anyone is to blame, Sharad Pawar is also to blame. He is the Chief Minister and why Maratha society? did not remember If anyone is to blame, it is the duplicitous leaders of the Congress. Now the convention was held recently. The Chief Minister had called a special meeting for the reservation of Maratha community. Why didn't congressmen come to this meeting, why didn't Ubhata come too. Ram Kadam asked the leaders who had stopped them.

The role of these three parties is still to create conflict in the society. Devendra Fadnavis is working full-heartedly as a god man for Maharashtra. The Chief Minister is also working diligently with them. This cannot be denied. The government's stance towards reservation is completely positive. But Kadam also asked that when are we going to ask them what is the role of these three?