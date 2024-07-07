Blast in Amravati Central Jail: Major Explosion Rocks Maharashtra Prison, No Casualties Reported

An explosion occurred outside barracks 6 and 7 of Amravati Central Jail on Saturday evening, around 8:30 PM. The bomb squad promptly arrived at the scene to probe the incident and ensure public safety measures were in place.

Thankfully, there have been no casualties reported in the aftermath of the explosion. Senior police authorities, along with Amravati CP-DCP, swiftly reached the spot upon being informed and were accompanied by the bomb disposal unit to initiate an in-depth examination.

According to the sources from ABP News indicated that reports suggested a homemade explosive device was the cause behind the blast.