Blaze engulfs plywood door company in Satara, firefighters battle for hours

A fire erupted at Oswal Door, a company situated in Varye Ramnagar, Satara taluka, resulting in extensive damage. The incident consumed doors and other valuable materials worth crores of rupees. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control after six hours.

For several days, the company has been functioning in Ramnagar, specializing in the production of plywood doors essential for homes. Unfortunately, on Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the company, resulting in the emergence of dense smoke in the vicinity.

Two fire tenders from the Satara Municipal Corporation, along with fire tenders from Ajinkyatara Cooperative Sugar Factory in Shendre, Kisan Veer Satara Cooperative Sugar Factory in Bhuinj, and a fire extinguisher from a cooper company in Satara Industrial Estate, were swiftly dispatched to the location. Approximately five fire tenders and 10 water tankers were deployed to combat the flames from 8 am to 2 pm.

The fire resulted in a significant financial loss, amounting to crores of rupees, for the company owner. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and firefighters are actively searching for clues. Additionally, the neighbouring house has also been affected by the fire, with the roof of the house being completely burnt down.

The fire continued to rage for over four hours, attaining a massive scale. The intense heat caused the sheets and iron angles to bend under the force of the flames. The situation escalated due to the presence of combustible materials such as wood and chemicals. Although efforts were made to suppress the fire using water, the presence of wooden materials contributed to its rekindling.

The residents of Ramnagar and Varye Panmalewadi actively assisted in extinguishing the fire. Police officers and personnel from the Satara taluka police station promptly arrived at the scene. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.