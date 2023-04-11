Blow for Pawar as EC withdraws national party status of NCP

In a major jolt to the Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party, the election commission of India (ECI) has decided to withdraw its national party status. The election body took the decision after it also decided to revoke its state party status in three states — Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya. The commission said that the party has failed to fulfil the criteria to remain as a national party as it is no longer recognised as a state in four states.

It means that the party will not get its election symbol — ‘clock’ in other states by default. It will have to approach the election commission requesting to allot the same election symbol, the officials informed.The election commission took the decision by reviewing the last two performances of the party in Lok Sabha and state assembly elections from 2014 till 2019.

“In consideration of totality of facts and bare provisions of Symbols Order and Poll Performance, the Commission in pursuance of the provision of Para 6 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, withdraws the state party status with regard to states of Goa, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Consequently, the National Party recognition of NCP also stands withdrawn,” states the 18-page ECI order issued on April 10. Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson, NCP said that they are going to again approach the election commission to restore their status. “Even after making a careful submission and satisfactory answer to all the queries raised by the election commission, we see the order as a shock. We will again approach the commission with a representation to restore our national status,” Tapase said.