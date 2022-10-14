BMC accepts resignation of Uddhav-led Sena candidate Rutuja Latke

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for the upcoming bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly constituency.

According to PTI, Acting on the Bombay High Court's order, the civic body accepted the resignation and issued a letter of its acceptance to Latke, who was working as executive assistant (clerk) in BMC, around 10 am on Friday, officials said.

"The BMC had accepted Latke's resignation on Thursday itself, immediately after the high court's direction, but she collected the acceptance letter this morning," an official said.

Latke had submitted her resignation letter to the civic body on October 3. As despite repeated requests, it wasn't accepted till October 12, she had moved to the high court.

The high court had on Thursday directed the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation. The last date for submitting nominations for the November 3 by-election is October 14.

