BMC announces reopening of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri by Sep 2023

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri will be reopened by September 2023. Issuing a statement, civic officials said, two lanes will be opened for traffic by end of May 2023 and the other two lanes will be made available for public use by September 2023.

According to a report of The Indian Express, civic body's announcement came after senior municipal officials carried out a field visit at the Gokhale Bridge construction site. P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), confirmed the development.

The BMC has contacted IIT, Mumbai to clear the Railway Bridge design at the earliest and IIT has decided to clear the design within this week itself. Immediately after approval of the final design, further steps will be initiated by the Bridges department,” said the statement.

The bridge, which is located above the railway tracks, is a key route that connects Andheri east and west. Closure of one of the busiest routes in the suburbs will lead to longer detours.