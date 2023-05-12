BMC chief Iqbal Singh refutes allegations, says all civic works being carried in transparent manner

A day after Former Minister Aaditya Thackeray met Governor Ramesh Bais and demanded the Lokayukta investigate Chahal and the alleged irregularities in the works and tenders of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday refuted the allegations and said that all the civic works are being carried out with utmost transparency.

Over shortage of gravel and monopoly of one contractor, Chahal said, The allegations are baseless. No contractor responsible for cement concrete work has stopped work due to a shortage of material. No issue regarding hiked gravel prices has been raised by any contractor.

Despite consistently and earnestly adhering to the prescribed procedures and regulations mandated by the government, concerns and questions are being raised regarding the administration’s work system and mechanisms. Appropriate responses have been provided through various channels, legal forums, correspondence, media and social platforms. Therefore, all allegations of financial misconduct, mismanagement, irregularities and contractor favouritism stand completely unsubstantiated and baseless, said Chahal.

Chahal further clarified that the contract to concretise the 400km road network was given to firms that met the eligibility criteria. The rates had been increased because no contractor was ready to work within the BMC’s 2018 scheduled rates, he said, emphasising that stringent conditions were included in the tenders to monitor and maintain quality.