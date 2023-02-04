BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal unveils Rs 52,619.07 crore budget

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal tabled BMC`s annual Budget for the FY 2023-24. The Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed at Rs 52,619.07 crore which exceeds the Budget estimates for 2022-23 by 14.52 per cent.

As per the CMO release, Shinde has directed to Chahal to include topics such as erection of air purification towers in the city for pollution control, conducting door to door screening of citizens suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, setting up of skill development centres in municipal schools, beautification of city as well as transparency in civic administration.