BMC decides to purchase tablets worth Rs 39 crore for class 10 students



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to buy tabs for class 10 students. Rs 39 crore will be calculated for this. But by the time the students will get the tab, the exam might be over. The 10th board exam will be held in March and the pre-exam will also start in the next few days. In particular, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to purchase tabs to make it easier for students to study.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 39 crore for the purchase of the tab. It will cost Rs 20,532 for each tab. Mumbai Municipal Corporation had decided to purchase tabs for 10th standard students in the academic year 2021-22. The purpose behind this was to reduce the burden on the backs of the students and also to enable the students to study in the absence of the teachers.

Now tab purchase will be done by Mumbai Municipal Corporation. A proposal for this has been tabled in the Standing Committee on Wednesday. This tab will include courses in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi and English. The 10th exam will be held in March and now the pre-exam is also approaching.