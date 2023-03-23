Mumbai: Date written on BMC order for Mahim Beach demolition raises question

Yesterday, Raj Thackeray, the president of MNS, addressed the government regarding unauthorized construction happening on Mahim Beach. Following his remarks, the action was promptly ordered, and the demolition took place the next morning. However, there is now speculation in political circles regarding a letter that has gone viral, which ordered the action. The date on the letter has garnered particular attention.

At approximately 8 a.m., the BMC team arrived at Mahim and began the demolition work, which has since been completed.