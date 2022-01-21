BMC Election 2022: Ward restructuring plan submitted to Election Commission

The state is currently preparing for the municipal elections. This includes elections for big corporations like Mumbai and Pune. In connection with the preparations for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the new ward composition plan has been submitted to the State Election Commission today (Friday, January 21). A list of 9 additional wards was also presented. With the number of wards in Mumbai becoming 326, the equation of seats in the elections is also likely to change.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's ward restructuring plan has been submitted to the Election Commission. The decision to reorganize the ward was based on the population density of new buildings, settlements, and additional new construction sites over the past 11 years, compared to the city's 2011 population. Sources said that 3 wards have been added in Mumbai city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs. Accordingly, new constructions like Lower Parel, Worli and new wards are expected in the city. New wards are likely to be set up at Mankhurd, Sangharshnagar, Mahul in the eastern suburbs and Borivali, Malad and Bandra in the western suburbs.

Many municipal elections have been postponed due to the Coronavirus. However, there are signs that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections will be held on time. The term of Mumbai Municipal Corporation expires in February 2022. Therefore, elections are expected to be held at that time. But given the current Corona situation and the third wave, the election is likely to be postponed. Shiv Sena's won the last election of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena had won 97 out of 227 seats in Mumbai Municipal Corporation. While, BJP got 83 seats. Apart from this, NCP got 29 seats, Samajwadi Party got 8 seats, MNS got 1 seat, MIM got 1 seat and Akhil Bhartiya Sena got 1 seat. However, with the increase in wards in this election, the equation is likely to change.