BMC invites EoI for cloud seeding in city for artificial rain to combat air pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an invitation for Global Expression of Interest (GEOI) to kickstart a cloud seeding program aimed at inducing artificial rain to address air pollution concerns in Mumbai. The deputy chief engineer (civil) of the BMC’s environment department invited GEOI for running a cloud seeding program.

Reputable firms with a track record of conducting cloud seeding projects within the last three years are invited to submit their bids before December 14, as stated in a newspaper advertisement by the BMC. Cloud seeding is a technique designed to increase the likelihood of rain.

A civic official told PTI that the selected firm will be appointed for three years. It will undertake cloud seeding whenever air pollution spikes in the city and the situation is favourable for such an attempt. After receiving expressions of interest, the BMC will call for financial offers from the interested firms.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently directed the civic body to give the artificial rain technique a shot as a way of mitigating air pollution in the country’s financial capital. The air quality in the city deteriorated sharply in the last two months.