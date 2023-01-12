BMC likely to renovate iconic Juhu Chowpatty with Plastic free Ocean theme

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon begin work on a Juhu Beach beautification project, for which K. West Ward has set up Rs 4 crore. 'Plastic-free Ocean' is the project's theme.



The BMC will beautify the beach by installing lighting at the entrance and art for children's enjoyment. New garbage cans will be installed, and the entry pillar will be decorated with hanging plants. The programme will include archways, chairs, pavements, graffiti, and new public restrooms.



Juhu Chowpatty is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. Many Bollywood celebs also live in the region, which is a huge lure for anyone looking to spot superstars.



BMC will also build a selfie spot near Yamuna Nagar in Juhu's airport area. At the selfie station, local artists will create murals. An open-air theatre, a sculpture, and a walking pathway will be included. The project will cost the municipality Rs 2 crore.