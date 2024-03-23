BMC Plans Alternate Drain Line for Andheri Subway To Tackle Monsoon Flooding

The Andheri subway in Mumbai, known for its recurrent flooding during the monsoon season, continues to be a major worry for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In response, the BMC is actively pursuing solutions to tackle the problem and prevent future inundations. Their latest initiative involves the construction of an alternative drainage system near the Andheri subway, aimed at improving water flow and reducing the risk of flooding.

With an estimated cost of Rs. 400 crores, the proposed project intends to construct a two-kilometer route stretching from the Andheri subway to Mogra Nullah. This additional 6 by 2.5-foot drain line is designed to redirect the substantial water flow. However, the tendering process for the project is currently awaiting completion. In addition, alternative measures such as micro-tunneling are also under consideration as part of the plans.

A BMC official said, "Until the Bombay High Court does not decide no decision on Mogra pumping station land, nothing can proceed further. So, we are looking for an alternate solution and one of the solutions is building an alternate drain line to it. We anticipate floating tenders by this monsoon, with the project expected to provide relief to Andheri by the next monsoon season."

Andheri subway is saucer-shaped in nature, which means the entry and exit points of the subway are slightly lower than the level of the main carriageway of the existing roads. "The subway is located around one km away from the Andheri station and is known to be one of the low-lying areas, one of the reasons why water gets clogged," added a BMC official.

However, currently, BMC has floated tenders of Rs 100 crores for widening Mogra nullah as an instant solution but even that will take at least 2 years for completion. The widening of the nullah will take place from SV Road, Veera Desai Road, and Bhardawadi Culvert.