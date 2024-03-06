BMC Plans Installation of 3000 CCTV Cameras in Municipal Schools, Operational by Next Academic Year

Mumbai: The CCTV proposal in BMC schools, which has been stalled for the last four-and-a-half years, has finally been cleared and the tendering process has been started. The civic administration, which spent over Rs 1,700 crore on the beautification of Mumbai, had to wait for more than four-and-a-half years for the tender for CCTVs in schools. The BMC has started the process of around 3,000 CCTVs for schools in 102 buildings in Mumbai. It will cost Rs 25-30 crore. All of them will be operational by the next academic year, said Education Officer Rajesh Kankal.

More than 3.5-4 lakh students are studying in primary and secondary classes in municipal schools with more than 7,500 teachers. However, there is currently no mechanism to protect them. The demand for the installation of CCTV cameras in schools has been going on since 2019. Last year, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a peer at a municipal school, raising questions about whether students and students are safe in schools. The issue came to the fore again after a Class II student was allegedly assaulted by a PT teacher in a municipal school. However, even though the proposal for CCTV was ready, it was again rejected after suggestions were received to improve its cost. However, the subsequent revised proposal has finally been approved.

"A consultant has also been appointed to install CCTVs in schools in all municipal buildings. Six months ago, more than 50 schools had completed the survey. The survey of the remaining schools was also completed. Cameras will be installed in every building as per requirement." - Rajesh Kankal, Education Officer, Municipal Education Department

1) Cameras will be installed near the entrances of municipal school buildings, in the lobby on each floor.

2) LED screens for CCTV cameras will be installed in the office of the school principal. Based on this, principals will be able to monitor developments in their schools.

3) Cameras will be installed in each building as needed.