BMC Plans Redevelopment Of Flower Market in Dadar

The wholesale flower market in Dadar, named after the late Meenatai Thackeray, is slated for a major revamp as part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Corporation's (BMC) ongoing market redevelopment initiative. The market will be transformed into a three- to four-storey structure offering dedicated floors for both flower vendors and sellers of other goods.

"The goal is to create a modern, multi-functional marketplace that caters to the evolving needs of vendors and customers," a senior BMC official. Further added, "The additional floors will provide ample space for expanded product offerings, while the separate floor for flower sellers will ensure efficient operations and improved hygiene."

This project joins three other ongoing market redevelopments in Mumbai: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market (Crawford Market), Shirodkar Market, and Babu Gennu Market. Crawford Market's redevelopment is over 40% complete, while Shirodkar Market and Babu Gennu Market have reached similar milestones.

Beyond these major projects, the BMC is also undertaking repairs and improvements in several other markets across the city, including Mirza Ghalib Market, Grant Road Lokmanya Tilak Market, Fort Market, Jijamata Market, J.B. Shah Market, and Dongri Market.

The old building of Chembur Bhaurao Chemburkar Mandai has been demolished, a shed has been constructed as an alternative arrangement for the coal holders. Similarly, Adamji Pirji Mandai in the ward has been demolished and construction of an alternative camp is underway. The structure of Kherwadi Mandai is being demolished and new fencing is being done.

The redevelopment of the Meenatai Thackeray Flower Market and other markets is part of the BMC's broader plan to modernize and improve infrastructure across Mumbai. These projects aim to create cleaner, more organized, and efficient marketplaces that benefit both vendors and shoppers.