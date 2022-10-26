BMC plans Rs 100 crore beautification project for Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim

he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) extensive beautification project planned for Dadar and Mahim, including the shoreline between Dadar and Mahim beach, Shivaji Park, Portugese Church Junction and Dadar station.

According to a report of The Indian Express, last month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced a beautification plan for Mumbai, estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore. The additional municipal commissioner of G North ward, with jurisdiction over Dadar and Mahim.

The proposed project is estimated to cost BMC over Rs 100 crore, some of the interventions set to cost Rs 92 crore have been proposed by the G North ward to the civic administration within the last month Some others interventions – estimated to cost Rs 15 crore have already received approval from the civic administration, according to a senior BMC official from the ward, The Indian Express reported.