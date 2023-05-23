BMC plans to develop 24 spots to bicycle parking in H west ward

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set 24 spots across the H West ward to bicycle parking, which covers the upscale localities of Bandra, Khar and Santacruze in the western suburbs.

As per the proposal, which was approved by Chahal, some of the selected spots include Bandra (West), Khar (West) and Santacruz (West) railway stations. Other prominent spots identified for placing the stands are Carter Road, Bandstand, Rizvi College and National College, outside various parks and a few market areas.

A proposal to this effect was mooted by Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar along with Cycle Chala City Bacha and Smart Commute Foundation to BMC commissioner IS Chahal. The project is intended to promote sustainable means of transport and to encourage commuters to consider cycling as a mode of transport, Shelar said.

Chahal said the proposal is approved and added that the BMC plans to implement this project in all wards once the pilot is executed and tested. As per the proposal, a total of 50 stands will be installed. Each stand can park five bicycles; hence, these stands can accommodate 250 bicycles in total. As per the presentation, the cost of installation of each stand is expected to be ₹9,000 with additional costs for signages and other services, HT reported.