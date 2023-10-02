BMC to build Olympic-style athletic stadium, first in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to develop an Olympic standard stadium near Mulund’s Kalidas Natyagruh. The project, estimated to cost Rs 36 crore, will come up on a 24,682 square-metre land parcel.In the proposed stadium slated to open in 2025, the civic body is eyeing to develop an eight-lane oval running track of 400 metres and 100 metres each as well as a shotput cage, discus throw cage, hammer throw cage, as well as pit for long jump, high jump and javelin throw.

According to a Indian Express report, civic officials maintained that the development of the project is being undertaken by the BMC. Kishore Gandhi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Gardens), said, “At present, there is no such facility in Mumbai. Therefore, we are trying to develop an athletic stadium for the public. It is being developed by the BMC.”“Since we are trying for Olympic standards, we will appoint specialised agencies to build the grounds,” said another civic official. In its tendering phase now, work on the establishment is slated to commence in January 2024 and will be completed in 18 months. The BMC is also charting plans to develop modular grandstands with a seating capacity of 566 and once established, the arena will be open for hosting district and national level tournaments as well as to the general public for a nominal fee. The project also proposes to develop a compound wall, security cabin and landscape lawns along with horticultural work.