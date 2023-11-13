BMC to conduct Diabetes screening across Mumbai from November 20 onwards

The BMC’s Public Health Department plans to start diabetes screening at different places in the city starting November 20.Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah said people are often unaware of having diabetes, which can lead to several complications. To address this issue, the civic body will hold screening workshops across Mumbai soon after Diwali celebrations, he said. Dr Shah said the BMC has selected places with heavy footfalls – such as railway stations and malls – for screening. Officials will set up health desks manned by doctors and medical stafffrom the Health Department, he said. “We all know non-communicable diseases are rising across the country, which is a concern for everyone. Moreover, diabetes, hypertension, heart attack and cancer... all these are silent killers. Diabetes screening will help the BMC gauge exactly how many people are suffering from the disease,” a health official said.

Doctors ahead of World Diabetes Day had highlighted the surge in Type 2 diabetes among younger populations globally and notably in India. As per IANS, sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise, and increased consumption of junk food have been identified as major contributors to this concerning trend over the last decade. In India, recognized as the diabetes capital, studies reveal a troubling increase in Type 2 diabetes among young adults aged 20-40. This trend poses substantial health challenges, affecting various bodily functions such as the cardiovascular system and kidneys. Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes in young individuals include increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, and slow wound healing, underscoring the need for early detection and management to avert complications. Lifestyle factors, particularly the lack of exercise, consumption of junk and refined foods, and trans fats, have been identified as significant contributors to the rise in diabetes cases among the younger population.

