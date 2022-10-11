BMC to take action against shops for non display of signboards in Marathi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to start taking actions against shop owners failing to put up Marathi signboards across the city.

BMC in its order stated that the civic body will issue a seven day notice from October before taking against defaulters.

Moreover around 60 inspectors will visit at least 50 shops and establishments per day. It means around 3,000 shops will be inspected in a day. Those who will not abide by the law will get a seven day notice and thereafter, civic body will take action, official added.

However after taking a review a few days ago, the civic body found that 50 per cent of shops have yet to make the required changes, as per reports. It has come to light that other cities and districts in Maharashtra have started implementing the law, but BMC has still not started acting against defaulters.

According to the amendment in the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments, (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2022, all shops in the state must display Marathi signboards in Devanagari script. The fine will be INR 2,000 per staffer of the shop.