Body of 18-year-old boy found hanging from tree in Thane district

In the early hours of Monday, the lifeless body of an 18-year-old boy named Sanjay Pundalik Pawar was discovered hanging from a tree in a tribal area located in Thane district, Maharashtra. Passersby made the grim discovery in the Bamanpada locality of Vashind in Shahapur taluka around 7 am, as reported by an official from Vashind police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. Eyewitnesses have claimed that there was blood on the teenager’s legs.

Speaking to the local media, the father of the deceased said he suspected that some unidentified persons had killed his son.