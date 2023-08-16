Body of murdered BJP functionary Sana Khan still missing after 14 days; search operation called off

Two weeks after the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Sana Khan, her remains remain elusive. Despite exhaustive efforts by search teams combing the Hiran and Narmada rivers in Jabalpur, the operation has come to a close without success.

Forensic experts from Nagpur police are stepping in to gather crucial evidence. Sana Khan had vanished after a meeting with Amit Sahu on August 1, triggering alarm. Following her mother's report of a kidnapping at Mankapur police station, a joint team from Mankapur and the crime branch was dispatched to Jabalpur. Subsequently, Amit Sahu, who was taken into custody, confessed to Khan's murder, divulging that her body had been disposed of in the Hiran River.

Despite extensive efforts by Search and Rescue teams, in collaboration with Jabalpur police and Nagpur police, the body remains undiscovered. The search extended over a six-kilometre radius from the location of interest, including searches at the confluence of the Hiran and Narmada rivers. Regrettably, these efforts yielded no breakthrough in locating Sana Khan's remains.

The Nagpur police team is still in Jabalpur. It is necessary to collect concrete evidence against Amit, and that is why the police are now focusing on the house where Amit Sahu killed Sana. A team of forensic experts has been called in to collect evidence from there. A team from Gorabazar police station in Jabalpur is also being roped in for the purpose.