Body of unidentified man recovered from Maharashtra's Thane
By ANI | Published: March 16, 2022 07:51 AM2022-03-16T07:51:23+5:302022-03-16T08:00:02+5:30
The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Mumbra area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.
The body of a man aged between 40-45 years was found near the Slow railway track, Ranga Nagar, Mumbra.
According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the body was handed over to Mumbra Police.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
