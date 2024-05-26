'Bogus Voting in Beed': Sharad Pawar's NCP Seeks Re-vote at Several Polling Centers as EC Awaits District Admin Report

Discussions on social media are abuzz with allegations of irregularities in Lok Sabha elections, with a particular focus on Beed constituency. The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused the BJP of conducting fraudulent voting in Beed's Lok Sabha election and is now demanding a re-vote.

Videos alleging bogus voting in Beed are widely circulating on social media. The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP has submitted these videos as evidence to the Election Commission, showcasing instances of coercion of polling staff and voters.

Initially, Rohit Pawar and subsequently Sharad Pawar filed complaints, demanding a re-vote in Beed. Notably, on the night of the election, Bajrang Sonawane, the NCP candidate for Beed Lok Sabha, accused the Election Commission of fraudulent voting in 22 villages.

Complaints have been filed regarding polling stations in Mauje Injegaon, Saradgaon, Dharmapuri, Digras, Nathra, Kaudgaon Sabala, Jirewadi, Walewadi, and Kanherwadi in the Parli constituency. Additionally, complaints were filed concerning polling stations 188, 189, 132, and 161, as well as Devgaon, Ladewadgaon, Majalgaon’s Govindwadi, Sonimoha, Piparwada, Mandwadi, Chadgaon in Dharur, Wali in Ashti, and Wadhira in Patoda.

Most complaints in Beed's Lok Sabha election originated from Dhananjay Munde’s Parli Assembly constituency. Viral videos show NCP leader Baban Gite intimidating polling staff at polling stations.

Pankaja Munde, detailing her campaign and the support received, said they are prepared to respond to the Election Commission. Notably, both Pankaja and Dhananjay Munde have been accused of participating in bogus voting.

Beed recorded a historic voter turnout of 70.92%, the highest in Marathwada and the state. However, following the release of numerous videos by the NCP, the Election Commission has requested an explanation from Beed’s District Collector, Deepa Mudhol Munde.

The Beed District Administration has denied any incidents of bogus voting. The Election Commission has sought a report from the administration on these complaints. Although a primary report has been provided, the state election commission has sought clarifications on several issues. Once the report is submitted by the district administration to the state commission, it will be sent to the ECI. Any decision on a re-vote will be made after that.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad shared an alleged video of bogus voting in the Beed constituency.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kulkarni criticized Awhad, claiming the latter posted a video from another state and falsely alleged it was from Beed, thereby defaming the district.

"The EC has clarified that the video is not from Beed. Awhad should come to the border of our district and apologize by rubbing his nose on the ground," Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni demanded action by the Beed District Collector against Awhad for spreading false news.