Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Maha former minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea till Dec 2

The Bombay High Court adjourned till December 2 the hearing on the bail plea of Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh in a case of corruption and misuse of official position being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik could not begin hearing on the bail plea on Tuesday as Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, was not able to appear before the court as he was unwell.

Justice Karnik said he would hear the matter on December 2. This is a bail plea both on medical grounds as well as on merits. I will first hear the arguments on medical grounds. If I am satisfied only then I will go into the arguments on merits, Justice Karnik said.