Bombay HC agrees to hear petitions of Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh to cast votes in MLC polls

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear petitions of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and ex-state minister Anil Deshmukh as the two seek permission to cast their votes in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. The hearing is likely to be held tomorrow.

Earlier, Special PMLA Court and Bombay High Court rejected their plea for temporary bail to cast vote in today's Rajya Sabha polls.

Malik is currently in judicial custody after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering pertaining to a tainted land deal involving the absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Another NCP leader, ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested on November 1, 2021, in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.