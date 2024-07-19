Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Ensure No Structure Around Vishalgad Fort Is Demolished During Monsoon

On Friday, the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government and police to halt the demolition of structures around Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur during the monsoon season. This order follows days after an anti-encroachment drive in the area turned violent.

During an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort on July 14, a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties. This incident led to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of 21 people.

Violence erupted after some right-wing supporters from Pune were stopped at the base of Vishalgad Fort due to prohibitory orders. A division bench headed by Justice B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla said it would come down heavily on authorities if any residential or commercial structure is demolished in the Vishalgad Fort area starting Friday.

Government pleader P.P. Kakade assured the court that, as per the state government's circular, no residential premises in the Vishalgad Fort area will be demolished during the rainy season, regardless of whether the occupants are petitioners or not. The court also expressed concerns about the violence that occurred on July 14. The bench directed the senior inspector of Shahuwadi police station to appear before it on July 29 to report on the actions taken against those involved in the violence.

"Who is in charge of the law and order situation in Vishalgad? We would like the senior inspector of the said police station to come before us," the court said. The court accepted Kakade's statement and said no demolition shall be carried out till September.

"We record your statement that you will not demolish till September, and if the same is breached, we will not hesitate to send the officer behind bars. We make it clear that if we find any structure demolished from today, commercial or household, we will come down heavily on your officers/authorities," the court said.



