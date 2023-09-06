Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kishori Pednekar in COVID-19 body bags purchase scam

In relation to an alleged scandal involving the purchasing of body bags for COVID-19 victims, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar for a period of four weeks.

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar while granting relief to Pednekar noted the case probe was on and at this stage custodial interrogation was not warranted. The issue of custodial interrogation can be considered during the final hearing of the matter. I am inclined to protect the liberty of the applicant (Pednekar) for a period of four weeks, the judge said. On September 11, 13, and 16, from 10 am to 1 pm, Pednekar must appear before the Economic Offences Wing of the city police to answer any questions related to the matter. After four weeks, the bench would hear the case once more.

Based on a complaint submitted by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police filed a case against Pednekar and two senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials under several Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic. Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022 when the term of the BMC’s general body ended. Fresh civic elections are yet to be held.