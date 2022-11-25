Bombay HC judge recuses himself from hearing ED plea against Sanjay Raut's bail

A single bench of the Bombay High Court recused itself from hearing the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and his aide Pravin Raut in a money laundering case.

The ED had approached the HC seeking cancellation of bail granted to the Rajya Sabha MP and his aide by a special court on November 9. The Central probe agency had sought an interim stay on the bail order, which the HC had refused.

On Friday, when the matter came up for hearing, the single bench of Justice M S Karnik said, It would not be appropriate for me to take up this matter not before me. The matter will now be placed before a new bench.

Sanjay Raut was granted bail by special PMLA judge M G Deshpande, over hundred days after he was arrested in the money laundering case related to redevelopment of Patra Chawl (a chawl is a row of old tenements) in suburban Goregaon.