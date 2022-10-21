Bombay HC says feed stray dogs in your own homes, not elsewhere

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed all city authorities including the police, to register case against those obstructing cibic officials from acting against menacing stray dogs.

As per the report of TOI, A division bench comprising justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare also ordered that feeding of stray dogs shall not be done at any place except animal activists' own homes. Such feeding and care shall be undertaken by anyone only after formally adopting and registering these dogs with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). A penalty shall be imposed for feeding stray dogs out of the houses of feeders.

The bench made it clear that there will be no restriction on the NMC officials to take necessary action against menacing canines either by any rule or judgment. It is the first major decision by any HC after the Supreme Court clarified on October 12 that there would be no bar on HCs from hearing the issue of stray dogs.