Bombay HC slams Hindustani bhau for instigating young students to resort to protests

Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani bhau' has been slapped by the Mumbai High Court on charges of inciting students to engage in illegal agitation and violence. Asking why you incited the students, it is wrong to appeal to the students to agitate outside the minister's house, the High Court has slammed the actions of Hindustani Bhau. Vikas Fhatak had sent provocative messages on social media regarding the offline exams of Class X-XII, urging students to take to the streets in several places in the state, including Mumbai and Nagpur. Vikas Fhatak, a Hindustani bhau, has been accused of creating law and order situation in the area due to his actions. As the risk of corona increased, the risk of infection was exacerbated by the crowds that gathered around it. Vikas Fhatak had moved the high court against the restraining order issued by the special executive magistrate in the case. During the hearing on this petition, the High Court slammed Hindustani Bhau.

The petition was heard before a bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Shriram Modak. Vikas Fhatak's lawyers informed the court about the matter and sought interim relief. On that, it is wrong to appeal to the students to agitate outside the minister's house, questioning why the petitioners incited the students. Vikas Fhatak asked the students to come together through social media. The 10th and 12th class student and can be easily influenced by social media, the court said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vikas Fhatak had appeared before the magistrate. . If the Magistrate is satisfied by Pathak's response it will dispose of the notice but if not then the court might ask him to file a bond, which would basically be a kind of an undertaking stating that he wouldn't commit any offense that can harm public tranquility in the future.

Therefore, the prosecution told the court that his petition was not admissible. Accordingly, the bench adjourned the matter for further hearing with a directive to the special Magistrate not to pass any final order in the proceedings.